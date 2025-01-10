This holiday season, give to:

IDF Confirms Hamas Killed Israeli Hostage Hamza Ziyadne in Gaza
The tunnel network in Gaza, Feb. 26, 2024. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF Confirms Hamas Killed Israeli Hostage Hamza Ziyadne in Gaza

The Media Line Staff
01/10/2025

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed Friday that the body of 22-year-old hostage Hamza Ziyadne, abducted by Hamas during the October 7, 2023 attack, has been identified. His remains, along with those of his father Youssef, 53, were recovered earlier this week from a tunnel in southern Gaza’s Rafah.

The Ziyadne family, who were informed of the identification by the IDF, expressed deep grief over the loss. The military stated that both father and son were abducted alive and subsequently killed in Hamas captivity. “The IDF and Shin Bet share in the family’s grief at this difficult time and continue to work tirelessly to bring all hostages home,” read an official statement.

Hamza, a married father of two, was taken from Kibbutz Holit alongside his father and siblings Bilal, 18, and Aisha, 17. Bilal and Aisha were released on November 30, 2023, during a temporary truce. The bodies were located in a Rafah tunnel, along with the remains of two Hamas operatives believed to have been guarding them. The cause of death is under investigation, but preliminary assessments suggest the killings occurred approximately a year ago.

Following the news, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of failing to secure a timely agreement with Hamas to save the Ziyadne family members. As of now, 94 of the 251 hostages abducted on October 7 remain in Gaza, according to the IDF. Efforts to secure their release are ongoing.

