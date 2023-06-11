IDF Cuts Guard Shifts on Egyptian Border in Response to Soldiers’ Protests

Following a recent protest by soldiers from the Bardelas infantry battalion, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has reduced the length of guarding shifts on the Egyptian border from 12 to eight hours. The demonstration was sparked by the deaths of three Bardelas soldiers killed by an Egyptian policeman who was reportedly chasing alleged drug smugglers.

Soldiers voiced concerns about working prolonged shifts in challenging conditions, as temperatures in the region often average 88° Fahrenheit (31° Celcius) in the summer. They argued that the extended hours in the field were unproductive.

Drug smuggling along the Israeli-Egyptian border has proven a significant issue. In 2023 alone, the IDF has reported thwarting 30 smuggling attempts. Most recently, on Friday, the IDF intercepted two drug smugglers, seizing over $2 million worth of narcotics, marijuana, and hashish.