IDF Enables Evacuees From Shifa Hospital To Leave Safely, Contrary to False Media Reports

IDF coordinates patient transfer and provides aid

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), through the Coordination and Liaison Administration for Gaza, have provided substantial humanitarian aid to Shifa Hospital, while also assisting in evacuation efforts. According to the army spokesman, the IDF supplied over 6,000 liters of water and more than 2,300 kg of food, including essentials like fish, canned food, bread, spreads, and dates. This aid was delivered alongside the IDF’s operations to counteract terrorism within the hospital premises.

Responding to the Shifa Hospital director’s request, the IDF has facilitated the evacuation of additional Gazans wishing to leave the hospital via a secure route.

Several media outlets were reporting that the IDF gave a one hour notice to leave, and there were also false claims that more than 7,000 people were forced to flee. The Media Line reached out to the IDF, which said that the reports were not true. Contrary to claims, the IDF did not mandate the evacuation of patients or medical staff. Instead, it offered to support any medical evacuation requests. Medical personnel remain in the hospital to assist patients who are unable to be evacuated, ensuring continued care amidst the ongoing conflict.

Evidence showed that Hamas operatives were using the hospital for various activities. The IDF discovered a laptop in the hospital compound containing images and videos of Israeli hostages.

As Israel continues to expand its operation deeper into Gaza, the Israeli army on Tuesday announced the deaths of five more soldiers, raising the number of troops killed in the Palestinian territory to 57 since the war began.