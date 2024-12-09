IDF Expands Airstrikes on Syrian Arms Depots, Troops Secure Buffer Zone

Israel has announced plans to intensify airstrikes on Syrian stockpiles of advanced weaponry and maintain a limited ground presence near its borders to prevent emerging threats following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the military would target strategic assets across Syria, including long-range missiles, air defense systems, and other advanced weaponry, to ensure they do not fall into the hands of extremist groups.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar emphasized that Israel’s actions are defensive. “We are not interfering in Syria’s internal affairs but are focused on safeguarding our citizens,” Saar stated. He also highlighted the need to destroy remaining chemical weapons and missile systems that could pose risks to Israeli security.

The upheaval in Syria, marked by a swift rebel takeover and the fall of the Assad regime, has created a volatile environment. While Assad’s removal eliminates a key ally of Iran and Hezbollah, the rise of disparate rebel factions with ties to Islamist ideology raises new concerns for Israel.

The IDF has already bolstered security along the Golan Heights, clearing landmines and enhancing barriers along the buffer zone established in 1974. Over the weekend, Israeli forces entered the demilitarized zone near Mount Hermon.

Saar described the troop presence as “strictly limited and temporary,” aimed at ensuring border security. The military also released images of operations in the Mount Hermon area, underscoring its readiness to respond to potential threats.