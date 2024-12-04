IDF Recovers Body of Hostage Itay Svirsky From Gaza in Joint Operation

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the recovery of the body of hostage Itay Svirsky, 38, from the Gaza Strip during a joint operation with the Shin Bet security agency.

Svirsky, abducted during the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre at Kibbutz Be’eri, was previously confirmed to have been murdered in captivity by Hamas terrorists. His parents were killed during the attack.

At the time of his captivity, Svirsky was held alongside hostages Yossi Sharabi and Noa Argamani. The IDF reported earlier this year that Sharabi was likely killed inadvertently during an Israeli airstrike, while Argamani was rescued in the summer.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement offering condolences to the Svirsky family and reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to securing the release of the approximately 100 remaining hostages still held by Hamas.

The massacre at Kibbutz Be’eri was one of the most brutal incidents in Hamas’s October 7 assault on Israeli communities, which left 1,200 people dead and over 250 taken hostage. The IDF’s ongoing efforts to recover hostages have included rescue missions and intelligence operations in the Gaza Strip.