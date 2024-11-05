IDF Shoots Down Drones Launched from Iraq and Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that two drones launched from Iraq and Lebanon were intercepted and shot down by the Israeli Air Force on Monday. The incidents triggered air raid sirens in various parts of Israel, alerting residents to potential threats.

The first drone, reportedly launched from Iraq, entered Israeli airspace and prompted sirens in the area of Masada, located in the eastern part of the country. The IDF referred to the drone’s origin as “the east,” commonly used to denote attacks originating from Iraq.

A second drone, launched from Lebanon, set off sirens in the northern towns of Metula and Kfar Giladi near the Israel-Lebanon border. Both drones were intercepted before they could reach populated areas, according to the military.

The interceptions highlight ongoing regional security concerns as Israel faces multiple aerial threats. The IDF has not released further details on the drone types or any potential damage caused by debris. Israeli forces remain on high alert amid heightened cross-border tensions with regional actors.