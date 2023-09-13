The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
IMF-Required Reforms Included in Lebanon’s Newly Approved 2024 State Budget
Najib Mikati speaks to reporters after being reappointed as Lebanon's prime minister-designate at Baabda Palace near Beirut, Lebanon, on June 23, 2022. (Bilal Jawich/Xinhua via Getty Images)
News Updates
Lebanon
2024 state budget
Najib Mikati
International Monetary Fund
Financial Crisis

IMF-Required Reforms Included in Lebanon’s Newly Approved 2024 State Budget

The Media Line Staff
09/13/2023

Lebanon’s cabinet approved a state budget for 2024 on Tuesday and submitted it to parliament.

“This is the first state budget to be approved within the constitutional timeframe since 2002, which is a major achievement,” Prime Minister Najib Mikati said at a press conference. He noted that the budget deficit for 2024 is lower than that of previous years’ budgets.

He also said that several reforms must be enacted in the country, including reforms of the public sector, the state IT system, the customs administration, and the banking system.

Both the reduction in the deficit and the reforms are requirements imposed by the International Monetary Fund in order for the organization to release funds to Lebanon.

Lebanon has been facing a long-running financial crisis, with the value of the Lebanese pound collapsing and billions of dollars’ worth of deposits lost. The crisis is attributed to the large amount of debt that Lebanon took on since the 1990s, combined with a drop in inflow of foreign currency.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.