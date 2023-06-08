Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Influential Evangelical Leader, Broadcasting Pioneer Pat Robertson Dies at 93
Television evangelist and conservative political activist Pat Robertson poses for a portrait at his Virginia Beach headquarters, October 1993. (Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
News Updates
Pat Robertson
Evangelical Christianity
CBN
Republican Party

Influential Evangelical Leader, Broadcasting Pioneer Pat Robertson Dies at 93

The Media Line Staff
06/08/2023

Pat Robertson, a pioneering evangelical Christian leader and political influencer, died Thursday at the age of 93.

Known for his significant role in bolstering the influence of the religious right in US politics, Robertson was also recognized as a trailblazer in the Christian media’s coverage of Israel and the broader Middle East. He founded the Christian Broadcasting Network in 1960 and turned it into a dominant cable media network.

Robertson’s notable presence spanned decades on the CBN talk show, The 700 Club. The show melded religious news and political commentary with light entertainment. Beyond broadcasting, he was instrumental in establishing the Christian Coalition, an organization that became critical to Republican politics from the 1980s onward.

The coalition was renowned for endorsing and providing substantial support to candidates who reflected its stance on pivotal social issues such as abortion, religious liberty, and “traditional” values.

In 1988, Robertson ran for the Republican presidential nomination. With the backing of Iowa’s substantial evangelical community, he placed second in the Iowa caucuses, trailing behind Kansas Senator Robert Dole. Despite losing the nomination to eventual President George H.W. Bush, Robertson’s campaign highlighted the growing influence of evangelical Christians in Republican politics. In the following years, he became a central figure in the party.

Robertson’s blending of religion and politics often sparked controversy. He drew severe criticism for seemingly attributing the 9/11 attacks and Haiti’s devastating 2010 earthquake to American cultural liberalism and Haitian independence, respectively. Robertson remained a vocal figure even during the Trump era, claiming that opposition to Trump was a revolt against “God’s plan for America.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.