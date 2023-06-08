Influential Evangelical Leader, Broadcasting Pioneer Pat Robertson Dies at 93

Pat Robertson, a pioneering evangelical Christian leader and political influencer, died Thursday at the age of 93.

Known for his significant role in bolstering the influence of the religious right in US politics, Robertson was also recognized as a trailblazer in the Christian media’s coverage of Israel and the broader Middle East. He founded the Christian Broadcasting Network in 1960 and turned it into a dominant cable media network.

Robertson’s notable presence spanned decades on the CBN talk show, The 700 Club. The show melded religious news and political commentary with light entertainment. Beyond broadcasting, he was instrumental in establishing the Christian Coalition, an organization that became critical to Republican politics from the 1980s onward.

The coalition was renowned for endorsing and providing substantial support to candidates who reflected its stance on pivotal social issues such as abortion, religious liberty, and “traditional” values.

In 1988, Robertson ran for the Republican presidential nomination. With the backing of Iowa’s substantial evangelical community, he placed second in the Iowa caucuses, trailing behind Kansas Senator Robert Dole. Despite losing the nomination to eventual President George H.W. Bush, Robertson’s campaign highlighted the growing influence of evangelical Christians in Republican politics. In the following years, he became a central figure in the party.

Robertson’s blending of religion and politics often sparked controversy. He drew severe criticism for seemingly attributing the 9/11 attacks and Haiti’s devastating 2010 earthquake to American cultural liberalism and Haitian independence, respectively. Robertson remained a vocal figure even during the Trump era, claiming that opposition to Trump was a revolt against “God’s plan for America.”