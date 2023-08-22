Donate
Iran, Algeria Boost Bilateral Ties, Commit to Economic, Parliamentary Cooperation
The Media Line Staff
08/22/2023

Iranian and Algerian leaders announced a strengthening of their bilateral ties at a press conference on Monday, according to a report by the Iranian Students’ News Agency.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met with Ibrahim Boughali, speaker of the People’s National Assembly of Algeria, in Tehran on Monday. Ghalibaf said that during the meeting, the two countries committed to boosting their economic partnership by activating a joint economic commission and expanding shared shipping lines.

The leaders also discussed information sharing, as well as new measures to increase communication and partnership between their parliaments. According to Ghalibaf, they agreed to hold an online forum of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Member States, over which Boughali presides, to discuss the multiple incidents of Quran desecration in Western countries.

Boughali said Algeria was open to relations with friendly countries, including Iran, and that following the passage of new laws aimed at attracting foreign investments, hoped Iran would invest.

