Iran Announces Production of Cesium-137 in Latest Nuclear Milestone

Iran has successfully produced cesium-137, a significant advancement in its nuclear program, according to the official Islamic Republic News Agency. Mohammad Eslami, president of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, revealed the development at a ceremony on Sunday, stating the organization had completed the project in six months.

The production of this radionuclide was part of a research initiative conducted at Iran’s Nuclear Science and Technology Research Institute. The institute focused on developing the technical capabilities to isolate and purify cesium-137 from the byproducts of radioactive nuclear fission. Cesium-137 has a half-life of 30 years and is typically found in used nuclear fuel and radioactive waste.

Besides its importance for Iran’s nuclear aspirations, cesium-137 has a range of medical and industrial applications. These include use in radiation devices, brachytherapy, radiotherapy, and various types of industrial gauges. The announcement comes amid growing international concerns about Iran’s nuclear activities and ongoing tensions with Western nations.