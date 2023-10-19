The Media Line
Iran Announces UN Restrictions End on Missile Programs; US Imposes Fresh Sanctions
President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami, Sept. 25, 2023. (He Canling/Xinhua/Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
UN Restrictions
Missile Programs
US sanctions
JCPOA

Iran Announces UN Restrictions End on Missile Programs; US Imposes Fresh Sanctions

The Media Line Staff
10/19/2023

Iran has officially confirmed the “unconditional” termination deadline of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) restrictions on its missile-related activities. Simultaneously, the United States has imposed fresh sanctions on Iran’s missile and drone programs, signaling an ongoing standoff.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that all restrictions, including asset freezes and financial constraints on specific Iranian individuals and entities, linked to missile activities and related services and technologies, have ceased. This marks the conclusion of longstanding UNSC measures.

Despite this development, the U.S. introduced a series of sanctions targeting individuals and companies allegedly connected to Iran’s ballistic missile and drone initiatives. These actions suggest that the U.S. intends to continue sanctioning Iran’s missile program beyond the expiration of UNSC restrictions.

Furthermore, the European Council announced its decision to maintain restrictive measures on Iran under the EU non-proliferation regime, contradicting the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Iran’s Foreign Ministry denounced this move as “unilateral, illegal, and politically unjustifiable.”

The JCPOA, signed in 2015, aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. However, the US withdrew from the agreement in 2018, leading to renewed tensions and retaliatory measures. Negotiations to revive the JCPOA have faced challenges, with no significant progress since August 2022.

