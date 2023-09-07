Iran Calls for MKO Members Abroad To Be Extradited or Expelled

Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy chief of the Iranian judiciary, urged all foreign nations hosting members of the Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) to export or expedite them to Iran.

“We call on those countries that are hosting the MKO members to either expel the terrorists or hand them over to Iran for prosecution, or try them in their own courts,” Gharibabadi told a local press conference on Wednesday, according to a report by the semi-official Mehr news agency.

The MKO, also known as the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran, is an Iranian dissident movement based in Albania. The group participated in the overthrow of Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi in the Iranian Revolution of 1979 and is allegedly responsible for many violent acts of terror working against Iran’s current regime, which accuses it of killing “tens of thousands of Iranian citizens.”

Gharibabadi emphasized that Iran is ready to provide evidence proving criminal activity to any country willing to prosecute MKO members, and applauded Albania’s recent anti-MKO stance