Iran Calls for Strengthened Security Cooperation With Iraq To Counter Kurdish Groups
News Updates
Iran
Iraq
Ebrahim Raisi
security cooperation
Kurdistan Region

The Media Line Staff
09/10/2023

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani engaged in a phone call on Saturday, discussing the expansion of security cooperation between the two nations. The dialogue centered on countering what Iran labels as “separatist terrorist groups” operating in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

Raisi emphasized that actions by these groups, aimed at destabilizing regional security, would not be tolerated. Al-Sudani reciprocated the sentiment, asserting that Iraq considers Iran’s security equally important and is committed to confronting any threats to stability.

Iran and Iraq had previously entered into a security agreement in March. The pact requires Iraq to disarm and relocate these Kurdish groups away from the border areas. A deadline of September 19 has been set for this, and Iran expects adherence to it, stated Nasser Kanaani, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, in August.

Kanaani confirmed that the Iraqi government had informed the Kurdistan Region about the contents of the agreement and is awaiting its implementation.

The Media Line
