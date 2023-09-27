The Media Line Stands Out

Iran Condemns Netanyahu’s UNGA Speech, Seeks UN Security Council Review
Iranian Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeed Iravani. (Screenshot: UN Web TV)
Iran Condemns Netanyahu’s UNGA Speech, Seeks UN Security Council Review

The Media Line Staff
09/27/2023

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, issued a stern warning in response to remarks made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his UN General Assembly (UNGA) speech. In a letter to the UN released on Wednesday, Iravani said Iran “will not hesitate to exercise our legitimate and inherent rights to defend our national interests.”

The Iranian ambassador’s comments were first reported by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency. In his letter, Iravani asked the Security Council to focus on “the recent alarming and serious threat by the Israeli prime minister regarding the use of nuclear weapons against Iran.”

Netanyahu had stated that “Iran must face a credible nuclear threat” in his UNGA address. However, the Prime Minister’s Office later clarified that Netanyahu intended to say “military threat,” not “nuclear threat.”

Iravani further cautioned that the use or even the threat of using nuclear weapons is “a clear violation of international laws.” The ambassador added that the situation is especially grave considering the source of the threat, labeling Israel an “illegitimate regime” that supports apartheid and terrorism.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
