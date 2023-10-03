Iran Considers Visa-Free Travel With Saudi Arabia and Other Countries

Iran is considering the removal of visa requirements with several countries, including Saudi Arabia, according to Nasser Kanaani, the Foreign Ministry spokesman. Kanaani made the announcement during a weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday. He stated that the matter is under examination by the Iranian Foreign Ministry and that discussions have been held with related institutions to assess the political and security implications. Once evaluated, the findings will be presented to the Iranian cabinet.

This development comes months after Saudi Arabia and Iran made a significant breakthrough in diplomatic relations. In March, the two countries met in Beijing, China, where they agreed to resume diplomatic activities and reopen embassies within two months. Diplomatic ties were officially reestablished on April 6. This marks a significant shift from early 2016 when Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran following attacks on its missions in Iran, which occurred after the Saudi execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.