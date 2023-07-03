Donate
Iran Detains 66 Over $340M Diesel Fuel Smuggling Attempt
Iran
fuel smuggling
Sistan and Baluchestan
Intelligence Ministry
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Iran Detains 66 Over $340M Diesel Fuel Smuggling Attempt

The Media Line Staff
07/03/2023

Iranian authorities have detained 66 suspects accused of attempting to smuggle 532 million liters of diesel in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, the semiofficial Fars news agency reported on Sunday. The seizure was carried out by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry and the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who also confiscated the fuel.

According to the report, the suspects were linked to eight fuel smuggling networks operating in the region. They are alleged to have disrupted fuel distribution among power plants, industrial units, and fishing vessels within the province. The detainees have been handed over to the judiciary for further action.

The seized fuel is valued at approximately $340 million. Fuel smuggling is a widespread issue in Iran, largely due to governmental subsidies reducing fuel costs, making the illicit trade highly profitable.

