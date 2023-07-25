Iran Emphasizes Strong Support for Caucasus Peace, Enhancing Trade with Armenia

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Tehran on Monday, voiced strong support for unity among Caucasus states and underlined Iran’s interest in the region. The official Islamic Republic News Agency reported Amir-Abdollahian’s positive stance toward the ongoing peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, stating that the era of warfare in the Caucasus has given way to peace.

Amir-Abdollahian and Mirzoyan also discussed their nations’ transport capacities and the need to clear hurdles obstructing their enhanced bilateral relations. The Iranian foreign minister further noted the countries’ preparedness to boost their annual trade from its current level to $1 billion initially and eventually to $3 billion.

Mirzoyan underscored Armenia’s special regard for its historical ties with Iran and viewed his visit as a step toward better bilateral relations.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region since 1988. Despite a cease-fire in 1994, sporadic skirmishes continued until a more recent armed conflict in 2020, after which peace talks resumed under Russia’s facilitation.