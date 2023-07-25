Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Emphasizes Strong Support for Caucasus Peace, Enhancing Trade with Armenia
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan (L) and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian hold a meeting in Tehran, Iran on July 24, 2023. (Iranian Foreign Ministry/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Caucasus peace
trade relations
Nagorno-Karabakh

Iran Emphasizes Strong Support for Caucasus Peace, Enhancing Trade with Armenia

The Media Line Staff
07/25/2023

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Tehran on Monday, voiced strong support for unity among Caucasus states and underlined Iran’s interest in the region. The official Islamic Republic News Agency reported Amir-Abdollahian’s positive stance toward the ongoing peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, stating that the era of warfare in the Caucasus has given way to peace.

Amir-Abdollahian and Mirzoyan also discussed their nations’ transport capacities and the need to clear hurdles obstructing their enhanced bilateral relations. The Iranian foreign minister further noted the countries’ preparedness to boost their annual trade from its current level to $1 billion initially and eventually to $3 billion.

Mirzoyan underscored Armenia’s special regard for its historical ties with Iran and viewed his visit as a step toward better bilateral relations.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region since 1988. Despite a cease-fire in 1994, sporadic skirmishes continued until a more recent armed conflict in 2020, after which peace talks resumed under Russia’s facilitation.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.