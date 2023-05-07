Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Executes Swedish-Iranian Ringleader of Harakat al-Nazal Group
Habib Farajollah Chaab, head of the Harakat al-Nazal group, on trial in Iran. (Screenshot: Twitter)
News Updates
Iran
Execution
terrorism
Harakat al-Nazal

Iran Executes Swedish-Iranian Ringleader of Harakat al-Nazal Group

The Media Line Staff
05/07/2023

Iran executed Habib Farajollah Chaab, the ringleader of the Harakat al-Nazal group, on Saturday. The Iranian judiciary reported that Chaab was executed for conducting several “terror” operations in the southeastern Iranian province of Khuzestan. Among the attacks plotted by Chaab, a Swedish-Iranian dual national, was one on a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in 2018 that killed 25 people and injured many others. The group’s actions have killed or injured 450 Iranian civilians, according to the Iranian judiciary. The Harakat al-Nazal group, headquartered in Denmark and the Netherlands, was founded in 1999 and has claimed responsibility for several assassinations and attacks against energy infrastructure and civilian targets over the years. The group is classified as a terrorist organization by the Iranian government. In November 2020, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced the arrest of Chaab in Turkey. In March, Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of Chaab for alleged “corruption on earth,” a term that Iranian authorities use to refer to a range of offenses, including those related to violating Islamic codes.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.