Iran, Iraq Forge Agreement To Disarm Kurdish Dissident Groups
An Iranian Kurdish peshmerga member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran inspects damage at the party headquarters following an Iranian cross-border attack in the town of Koye (Koysinjaq), in the east of Arbil district in the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, on Nov. 26, 2022. (Safin Hamid/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
Iraq
Kurdish dissident groups
Nasser Kanaani

The Media Line Staff
08/29/2023

Iran and Iraq have reached an agreement to disarm and relocate Iranian Kurdish dissident groups operating in northern Iraq, according to officials from both nations. Nasser Kanaani, spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, announced on Monday that the groups would be disarmed by September 19 and then transferred to camps designated by Iraq’s government. The initiative aims to mend relations between the two countries, which have been strained by the dissident groups’ presence in Iraq’s northern region.

These groups, including the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Iran, have been periodically targeted by Iranian strikes. An anonymous Iraqi government official confirmed the deal and stated that the central government in Baghdad is working expediently to relocate the groups, with the Kurdish regional government’s approval. The agreement also includes provisions for Iraq to deploy border guards and hand over wanted suspects to Iran.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who assumed power last year with the backing of Iranian parties, has been working to improve relations with both Iran and the US. His administration has expressed its unwillingness to allow Iraq to be used as a launching pad for attacks against neighboring countries.

