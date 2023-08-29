Iran, Iraq Forge Agreement To Disarm Kurdish Dissident Groups

Iran and Iraq have reached an agreement to disarm and relocate Iranian Kurdish dissident groups operating in northern Iraq, according to officials from both nations. Nasser Kanaani, spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, announced on Monday that the groups would be disarmed by September 19 and then transferred to camps designated by Iraq’s government. The initiative aims to mend relations between the two countries, which have been strained by the dissident groups’ presence in Iraq’s northern region.

These groups, including the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Iran, have been periodically targeted by Iranian strikes. An anonymous Iraqi government official confirmed the deal and stated that the central government in Baghdad is working expediently to relocate the groups, with the Kurdish regional government’s approval. The agreement also includes provisions for Iraq to deploy border guards and hand over wanted suspects to Iran.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who assumed power last year with the backing of Iranian parties, has been working to improve relations with both Iran and the US. His administration has expressed its unwillingness to allow Iraq to be used as a launching pad for attacks against neighboring countries.