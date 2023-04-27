Iran, Kazakhstan Sign 5 Cooperation Agreements in Tehran

Iran and Kazakhstan signed five memorandums of understanding on Wednesday to enhance their bilateral relations. The agreements cover areas such as trade, tourism, sports, youth, and customs affairs. Iran’s first vice president, Mohammad Mokhber, and Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov attended the signing ceremony in Tehran. During the joint press conference, Mokhber expressed his hope to strengthen the economic ties between the two countries, saying that the current annual bilateral trade is $500 million. The two countries’ delegations also discussed expanding cooperation in transportation, energy, industry, mining, and agriculture. They also emphasized the need to create more facilities, such as direct flights, to promote tourism between the two countries. Smailov said that improving relations with Iran is Kazakhstan’s foreign policy priority. The leaders agreed to work together to achieve the goal of $3 billion in annual bilateral trade.