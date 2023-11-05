Iran Marks 1979 US Embassy Takeover With Rallies Supporting Palestinians

Nationwide demonstrations in Iran solidify backing for Palestinians

In the Iranian capital, citizens and government officials marched from Palestine Square to the former US embassy, expressing strong opposition to American and Israeli policies. Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf addressed the crowd, critiquing the US for its role in the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Similar rallies took place in other cities, including Isfahan and Mashhad, with participants waving Iranian, Palestinian, and Hizbullah flags. These demonstrations occur as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, with a reported death toll exceeding 9,200 Palestinians in Gaza and 1,400 Israelis, most of whom were casualties of a Hamas terrorist operation on October 7.