The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Offers Mediation To Facilitate Peace Between Armenia and Azerbaijan
News Updates
Iran
mediation
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Caucasus

Iran Offers Mediation To Facilitate Peace Between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The Media Line Staff
10/05/2023

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict since 1988.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has extended a hand of mediation to foster peace and stability in the volatile Caucasus region and to help resolve the long-standing disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In separate meetings with the secretary of Armenia’s security council, Armen Grigoryan and Khalaf Khalafov, Azerbaijan’s presidential representative on special assignments, Raisi emphasized the importance of dialogue and non-interference in the region.

During his discussion with Grigoryan, Raisi stressed Iran’s commitment to preventing foreign involvement in the Caucasus and advocated for a peaceful resolution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflicts. Raisi also highlighted the need to protect the rights and security of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In a meeting with Khalafov, Raisi underlined the significance of preserving regional borders and the geopolitical status quo. He expressed Iran’s readiness to support regional discussions within the 3+3 format or any other suitable framework to address tensions between the two nations.

Azerbaijan’s Khalafov echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that regional problems should be resolved through cooperation and dialogue among neighboring countries, without the interference of transregional states.

The 3+3 format involves Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, Russia, and Turkey, aiming to facilitate regional cooperation. Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh since 1988, with intermittent clashes followed by cease-fire agreements. The most recent escalation occurred on September 19, 2023, followed by a Russian-brokered cease-fire the next day. 

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.