Iran Offers Mediation To Facilitate Peace Between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has extended a hand of mediation to foster peace and stability in the volatile Caucasus region and to help resolve the long-standing disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In separate meetings with the secretary of Armenia’s security council, Armen Grigoryan and Khalaf Khalafov, Azerbaijan’s presidential representative on special assignments, Raisi emphasized the importance of dialogue and non-interference in the region.

During his discussion with Grigoryan, Raisi stressed Iran’s commitment to preventing foreign involvement in the Caucasus and advocated for a peaceful resolution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflicts. Raisi also highlighted the need to protect the rights and security of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In a meeting with Khalafov, Raisi underlined the significance of preserving regional borders and the geopolitical status quo. He expressed Iran’s readiness to support regional discussions within the 3+3 format or any other suitable framework to address tensions between the two nations.

Azerbaijan’s Khalafov echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that regional problems should be resolved through cooperation and dialogue among neighboring countries, without the interference of transregional states.

The 3+3 format involves Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, Russia, and Turkey, aiming to facilitate regional cooperation. Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh since 1988, with intermittent clashes followed by cease-fire agreements. The most recent escalation occurred on September 19, 2023, followed by a Russian-brokered cease-fire the next day.