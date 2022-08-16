Iran Responds to EU ‘Final’ Proposal to Revive Nuclear Deal

Iran has responded to a European Union proposal, what it said is a “final offer,” to revive the nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and the world powers that was first signed in 2015. Iran responded on Monday, but neither Iran nor the EU made the response public.

Iran’s negotiating team adviser Mohammad Marandi said Iran “expressed its concerns” about the draft, but the “remaining issues are not very difficult to resolve.” He also said that a deal is “closer” than ever before.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said there are three issues that must be resolved with the US in order to approve the agreement and called on the US to show “flexibility.”

The proposal comes after 16 months of indirect Iran-US negotiations. Then-US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the agreement in 2018. Iran has since stepped up its nuclear enrichment and is said to be months from having enough material for a nuclear bomb.