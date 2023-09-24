The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran, Russia, Turkey, and UN Discuss Syrian Crisis at General Assembly
News Updates
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Syria crisis
Astana process
UN General Assembly
Western sanctions
Iran
Russia
Turkey
United Nations

Iran, Russia, Turkey, and UN Discuss Syrian Crisis at General Assembly

The Media Line Staff
09/24/2023

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed the ongoing crisis in Syria with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen, according to Iran’s official news agency IRNA. The talks occurred on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly session in New York.

Operating under the Astana process framework, initiated in 2017 by Iran, Russia, and Turkey, the meeting focused on Syria’s economic woes, Western sanctions, and terrorism. Amir-Abdollahian expressed concern over Syria’s humanitarian situation, urging for the lifting of unilateral sanctions that violate international law.

The minister also called on the international community to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people. He asked the UN to consider plans and allocate financial support for the necessary infrastructure to allow the return of Syrian refugees. Solutions were also suggested to address border issues between Syria and Turkey.

Representatives from Russia, Turkey, and the UN also shared their perspectives on resolving Syria’s complex issues during the meeting.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.