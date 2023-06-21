Iran, Saudi Arabia To Resume Postal Cooperation After Hajj

Iran’s National Post Company will reinstate postal cooperation with Saudi Arabia, according to the company’s CEO, Mahmoud Liaei. The renewal of postal ties is scheduled for after the hajj pilgrimage, which concludes on July 1.

Liaei conveyed Iran’s readiness to resume bilateral postal services during a meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Anef Bin Ahmed Abanomi, in Bern, Switzerland. His proposal received positive feedback from the Saudi side, as stated in an interview published Wednesday by the semiofficial Tasnim news agency.

Postal cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia was suspended in 2016 following the severing of diplomatic ties between the countries. However, after negotiations earlier this year, the two nations announced the resumption of diplomatic relations effective immediately.