Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a cabinet meeting in Tehran on March 11. (Presidency of Iran - handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty
Headlines
Iran
coronavirus
International Monetary Fund
$5 billion
Rapid Financial Instrument
US sanctions

Iran Seeking $5 Billion from IMF to Fight Coronavirus

The Media Line Staff
03/12/2020

The head of Iran’s Central Bank has requested $5 billion from the International Monetary Fund to help finance the country’s efforts at fighting coronavirus. The request was made public on Thursday by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. As of Thursday, Iran was reporting 10,075 cases of coronavirus and 429 deaths, the highest levels outside China. The Islamic Republic is considered the regional epicenter for the pandemic, with nearby nations either blocking entry to Iranian citizens or making cross-border movements difficult. In a tweet, Zarif cited the IMF’s Rapid Financial Instrument, which the organization is making available to countries hard-hit by COVID-19, the name given coronavirus by the World Health Organization. “Our Central Bank requested access to this facility immediately,” he said. He added that he had appealed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to pressure the Trump Administration to ease crippling economic sanctions reimposed over Tehran’s nuclear activities, the sanctions being cited by Tehran as hampering its health authorities.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.