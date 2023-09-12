Iran Signals Willingness to Reengage in Talks Over Nuclear Deal Through Mediators

Iran would be willing to participate in mediated talks with the US on the possibility of reviving stalled negotiations on a renewed nuclear deal, said a spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told a press conference that Iran was open to holding talks through mediators about removing US sanctions against it and returning to certain curbs on its nuclear development program, as per the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The US withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions; in response, Iran resumed parts of its nuclear program.

Negotiations on the JCPOA were renewed in April 2021 in Vienna, stalling again in August 2022 with no concrete progress.

When asked whether Iran would also demand the unfreezing of Iranian assets abroad and the exchange of prisoners with the US, Kanaani said that he hoped that a prisoner exchange and release of funds would occur in the coming days as a result of indirect negotiations already begun. He added that Iran welcomed all diplomatic initiatives working toward the lifting of sanctions, reported the Iranian Students’ News Agency.