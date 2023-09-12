Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Signals Willingness to Reengage in Talks Over Nuclear Deal Through Mediators
News Updates
Iran
United States
Nuclear Deal
JCPOA
mediated talks

Iran Signals Willingness to Reengage in Talks Over Nuclear Deal Through Mediators

The Media Line Staff
09/12/2023

Iran would be willing to participate in mediated talks with the US on the possibility of reviving stalled negotiations on a renewed nuclear deal, said a spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told a press conference that Iran was open to holding talks through mediators about removing US sanctions against it and returning to certain curbs on its nuclear development program, as per the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The US withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions; in response, Iran resumed parts of its nuclear program.

Negotiations on the JCPOA were renewed in April 2021 in Vienna, stalling again in August 2022 with no concrete progress.

When asked whether Iran would also demand the unfreezing of Iranian assets abroad and the exchange of prisoners with the US, Kanaani said that he hoped that a prisoner exchange and release of funds would occur in the coming days as a result of indirect negotiations already begun. He added that Iran welcomed all diplomatic initiatives working toward the lifting of sanctions, reported the Iranian Students’ News Agency.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.