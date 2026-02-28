Donate
Iran Targets Kuwait Airport, Drones Hit Residential Areas in Bahrain
Emergency personnel work to extinguish a fire in a building after an Iranian strike in the capital Manama on Feb. 28, 2026. (FADHEL MADAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Hudhaifa Ebrahim
03/01/2026

[MANAMA] Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said Saturday that a drone targeted Kuwait International Airport, causing minor injuries to several employees and limited damage to Terminal 1 (T1).

Abdullah Al-Rajhi, the DGCA spokesperson, said relevant authorities immediately implemented approved emergency procedures, and the incident was addressed and the site secured.

Al-Rajhi added, “Assessment, repair, and restructuring of operations are currently underway, adhering to the highest safety standards.”

In Bahrain, drones targeted a residential building in the capital, Manama, and another drone crashed in the eastern part of the kingdom.

A well-known residential building in the Bahraini capital, Manama, is targeted by an Iranian drone, Feb. 28, 2026. (Social media)

Air-raid sirens continued to sound in Bahrain and other Gulf countries, except Oman.

Iranian missiles and drones also targeted the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

The attacks drew condemnation from Gulf and international leaders. In recent hours, Gulf leaders have been in contact with one another to express their condemnation of the Iranian attacks.

