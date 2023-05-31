Iran, Turkmenistan Ink Cooperation Agreements To Bolster Bilateral Ties

Iran and Turkmenistan on Tuesday signed five accords aimed at strengthening their mutual cooperation across several sectors, according to Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency. The signing took place in Tehran, witnessed by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan.

The agreements prioritize collaboration in transportation, the development of international corridors, energy and electricity exchanges, agriculture, education, and investment. Following the ceremony, Raisi said the accords reflect the nations’ commitment to deepening their political, economic, and cultural ties.

Raisi advocated for increased bilateral cooperation, particularly in water, electricity, and transportation sectors, along with knowledge exchange in agricultural engineering. He also advocated for increased collaboration in regional and transregional organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Berdimuhamedow acknowledged the longstanding “friendly and brotherly” relations between the two countries and pledged Turkmenistan’s continued efforts to enhance those ties.

Simultaneously, Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji announced an impending contract with Turkmenistan to import 10 million cubic meters of gas daily, set to begin before June 21.