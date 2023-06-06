Iran Unveils First Domestically Made Hypersonic Missile, Sparking Western Concerns

Iran has showcased its first domestically produced hypersonic missile, the Fattah, raising apprehensions among Western nations regarding Tehran’s missile capabilities, according to state-run Islamic Republic News Agency. President Ebrahim Raisi and Revolutionary Guards Corps commanders were present at the unveiling ceremony. Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Guards’ aerospace force, stated that the precision-guided Fattah can cover a distance of 1,400 km and bypass all defense shields, but Western military analysts sometimes question Iran’s claims about its missile capabilities. The missile’s top speed reportedly reaches Mach 14. Iran’s move could further fuel concerns about Iran’s offensive capabilities, especially from the US and Israel, but Iran maintains that its missile program is defensive. It comes amid stalled indirect talks between Tehran and the US to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal. Concerns over Iran’s missile program were one of the reasons former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear pact, leading to a resurgence of sanctions and increased fears of Iran seeking nuclear weapons, a claim Iran consistently denies.