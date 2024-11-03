Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iranian-American Journalist Reportedly Held by Iran for Months
Iranian-American journalist Reza Valizadeh. (Screenshot: YouTube)

Iranian-American Journalist Reportedly Held by Iran for Months

The Media Line Staff
11/03/2024

Iranian-American journalist Reza Valizadeh, previously associated with the US-backed broadcaster Radio Farda, has reportedly been detained in Iran for several months, a development acknowledged by the US State Department on Sunday. This disclosure comes amid heightened tensions as Iran observes the 45th anniversary of the US Embassy takeover and issues warnings in response to Israel’s recent operations.

Valizadeh, who had worked for Radio Farda, a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty outlet funded by the US Agency for Global Media, last publicly communicated in August. In these messages, he implied that he had returned to Iran despite its perception of Radio Farda as a hostile institution. His earlier statements on X, formerly Twitter, revealed his family’s detention in February as an attempt to force his return to Iran.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

In March, Valizadeh reportedly arrived in Tehran, allegedly following discussions with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s intelligence branch. His message on social media detailed, “I arrived in Tehran on March 6, 2024. Before that, I had unfinished negotiations with the [Revolutionary Guard’s] intelligence department,” explaining that he returned without assurances for his safety. He also identified a man he claimed was affiliated with Iran’s Intelligence Ministry, though this individual’s role could not be independently confirmed.

News Updates
Ali Khamenei
Iran
Iranian-American journalist
Radio Farda
Reza Valizadeh
US
US State Department
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods