Iranian Attempt To Seize Tanker Was Court-Ordered, Iran Says
An image of the MT Richmond Voyager during the incident, released by the US Navy. (US Navy 5th Fleet)
The Media Line Staff
07/06/2023

Iranian officials said Thursday their navy was acting on an Iranian court order when it tried to seize a Chevron-managed oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

The Bahamas-registered Richmond Voyager had sent an urgent distress call Wednesday, saying Iranian vessels were attempting to board and take control. The US Navy responded by sending the USS McFaul.

On Thursday, the Iranian maritime search and rescue agency told the official Islamic Republic of Iran News Network that the Richmond Voyager had collided earlier with an Iranian vessel, injuring crew members and causing a flood onboard. The owner of the Iranian vessel complained, prompting an Iranian court to authorize the Iranian navy’s seizure attempt.

US officials said Wednesday the Iranian Navy had approached the Richmond Voyager and fired shots but then sailed off when the McFaul approached. The Americans said their vessels had responded that day to a similar distress call from the nearby TRF Moss, a Marshalls Island-flagged tanker.

Chevron said the Richmond Voyager’s crew was safe, and the ship was back on track.

Maritime tensions have been rising in the region. The US Navy says Iran has seized or harassed 21 vessels this year. In response, America has stepped up its presence.

