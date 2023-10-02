Iranian Fishermen Released from Seychelles Prison, Repatriated Back to Iran

Three Iranian fishermen who had been imprisoned in Seychelles have been released and safely repatriated to Iran, according to reports from Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim news agency. Two more Iranian fishermen are expected to follow suit, with their return to Iran scheduled by October 9, pending the completion of necessary administrative processes, Tasnim stated.

Iran’s Ambassador to Madagascar Hassan Ali-Bakhshi expressed his gratitude to the Seychelles government for its cooperation in the repatriation of these citizens. He also emphasized the importance of Iranian fishermen obtaining the required permits, documents, and safety equipment before venturing into international waters.

In a statement made in April of the previous year, Ali-Bakhshi underscored that, in recent years, several Iranian fishermen, lacking the necessary safety equipment and identification documents, had been apprehended by maritime patrols off the coasts of Seychelles and Mauritius on suspicions of piracy.