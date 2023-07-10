Donate
Iranian Rapper Sentenced to Over 6 Years in Prison for Protest Participation
Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, Nov. 21, 2021. (Hosseinronaghi/Creative Commons)
Iranian Rapper Sentenced to Over 6 Years in Prison for Protest Participation

The Media Line Staff
07/10/2023

Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi has been sentenced to six years and three months imprisonment for participating in nationwide protests last year, according to his supporters and German parliamentarian Ye-One Rhie. There has been no confirmation from Iranian authorities yet. The protests began after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s Islamic dress code. The unrest escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran’s theocratic regime.

Salehi, known for his government critique in music, was arrested last October. His lyrics include references to Amini’s arrest and the predicted downfall of Iran’s clerical rulers. After his arrest, state-controlled media broadcasted a video of Salehi blindfolded and expressing regret for his actions. Critics claim this apology was coerced, with Iran notorious for torturing prisoners into false confessions.

The Iranian government responded to the protests with a heavy crackdown, resulting in over 500 deaths and nearly 20,000 arrests. While the protests have since subsided, discontent remains widespread in the nation.

