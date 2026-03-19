Iranian Strikes Kill 4, Including Foreign Worker and 3 Palestinian Women Near Hebron

Iranian strikes involving cluster munitions killed a foreign worker in central Israel and three Palestinian women near Hebron overnight Wednesday into Thursday, as multiple barrages targeted areas across the country.

Sirens sounded six times between midnight and 8 a.m. Thursday, indicating repeated incoming fire. In Moshav Adanim, a 30-year-old foreign worker suffered critical shrapnel wounds and was later pronounced dead, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said.

In the village of Beit Awwa near Hebron, three Palestinian women were killed and 13 people were wounded, including two in critical condition, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. The Palestinian Authority’s official news agency identified the victims as Sahira, Amal and Mais Masalma, ages 50, 36 and 17.

The fatalities mark the first time Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed since the start of the conflict between America, Israel and Iran.

Another munition hit a home in Neta, near Beit Awwa, causing severe destruction. Footage from the attacks indicated that at least one of the missiles used was a cluster munition.

Additional damage was reported in multiple locations. In Tel Aviv, a building sustained significant damage after being struck.

Earlier Wednesday, a 44-year-old man and two children, ages 13 and 12, were lightly wounded in Petah Tikva in central Israel.

Air raid alerts were also activated in Haifa, the Galilee, the Golan and near Eilat in southern Israel, though no injuries were reported in those areas.