Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran’s Court Hands Down Death Sentence for Woman’s Adultery
A protester holds 'Stop executions in Iran' and 'Free Iran' placards, Jan. 14, 2023. (Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
death sentence
Adultery
Capital Punishment

Iran’s Court Hands Down Death Sentence for Woman’s Adultery

The Media Line Staff
11/09/2023

Gym trainer faces capital punishment in Iran

State media in Iran reported the sentencing of a woman to death for adultery by an Iranian court. The woman, a gym trainer, was caught by her husband committing infidelity in their home in 2022, which he discovered through home surveillance.

The death sentence, often by stoning for such cases in Iran, is not final and can be appealed. This sentencing comes as Iran faces intense international scrutiny for its high use of capital punishment. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized that Iran’s execution rates have surged alarmingly, with at least 419 executions in the first seven months of this year, marking a 30% increase from the previous year.

Iran’s justice system has been known to impose the death penalty for various crimes, including adultery, and this is not the first incident of such a sentence; a similar case occurred in 2017, although there has been no follow-up report on the execution. In 2022, the execution of two men convicted of sodomy also drew international condemnation, highlighting the severity of Iran’s penal code.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first, stories with context, always sourced, fair, inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate! Our stories don’t opinionate!
Just journalism done right.

Support
The Media Line
Support
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Sign Up for Mideast Daily News
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.