The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran’s IRGC Arrests 7-Member ‘Anti-Security’ Group
Iranian riot police, Sept. 22, 2003. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
IRGC
Alborz Province
Anti-Security Group
Iran Arrests

Iran’s IRGC Arrests 7-Member ‘Anti-Security’ Group

The Media Line Staff
10/08/2023

Joint operation in Alborz province leads to the capture of armed individuals

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has apprehended seven members of an armed “anti-security” group in the northern Alborz province, as reported by the official news agency IRNA on Saturday.

The arrests took place on Friday in a coordinated operation involving the IRGC’s Basij volunteer forces and local police in the Garmdarreh district of the province. The IRGC’s Imam Hassan Mojtaba base in Alborz province confirmed the operation.

Items confiscated from the group included a Kalashnikov rifle, an M1911 pistol, four magazines, 73 bullets, a bulletproof vest, and pepper spray, according to IRNA. Further investigations are underway, and additional arrests are being considered.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.