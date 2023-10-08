Iran’s IRGC Arrests 7-Member ‘Anti-Security’ Group

Joint operation in Alborz province leads to the capture of armed individuals

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has apprehended seven members of an armed “anti-security” group in the northern Alborz province, as reported by the official news agency IRNA on Saturday.

The arrests took place on Friday in a coordinated operation involving the IRGC’s Basij volunteer forces and local police in the Garmdarreh district of the province. The IRGC’s Imam Hassan Mojtaba base in Alborz province confirmed the operation.

Items confiscated from the group included a Kalashnikov rifle, an M1911 pistol, four magazines, 73 bullets, a bulletproof vest, and pepper spray, according to IRNA. Further investigations are underway, and additional arrests are being considered.