Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iraq Inks $27B Deal With TotalEnergies for Energy Sector Overhaul
Iraq's Minister of Oil Hayan Abdul Ghani al-Sawad (R) and TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne stand on the podium after signing the Gas Growth Integrated Project agreement in Baghdad on July 10, 2023. (Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Iraq
TotalEnergies
energy sector
Gas Growth Integrated Project

Iraq Inks $27B Deal With TotalEnergies for Energy Sector Overhaul

The Media Line Staff
07/11/2023

Iraq and the French oil giant TotalEnergies signed a long-delayed $27 billion deal Monday to bring foreign investment into the country’s oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors.

Iraq’s oil minister, Hayan Abdul Ghani al-Sawad, inked the deal in Baghdad with TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne. The deal awards 45% of the new Gas Growth Integrated Project to TotalEnergies, 30% to the state-owned Basrah Oil Company, and 25% to another external partner, QatarEnergies.

Iraq and TotalEnergies initially negotiated the deal’s terms in 2021. However, the two sides delayed the agreement while Iraqi politicians debated financial terms.

TotalEnergy CEO Pouyanne said the project would begin this summer. Over the next four years, he said, outsiders would inject $10 billion into projects in the country’s south. Iraqi leaders hope others will soon join suit, bringing more funding to the country’s lagging energy sector.

Scheduled projects include efforts to recover flared gas from three Iraqi oilfields, the construction of a solar power plant to supply electricity, and the building of a water treatment plant that would allow Iraq to use seawater, rather than scarce fresh water, in its water-intensive oil production processes.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.