Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iraq, Jordan Agree To Cooperate on Drug Control
News Updates
Mazin Abdellah Hilal Al Farrayeh
drug control
Baghdad International Conference on Drug Control
United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime
Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani

Iraq, Jordan Agree To Cooperate on Drug Control

The Media Line Staff
05/22/2023

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani and Jordanian Interior Minister Mazin Abdellah Hilal Al Farrayeh agreed to increase their countries’ cooperation around security, especially drug control, at a meeting in Baghdad on Sunday.

The two discussed a plan for the countries to jointly combat terrorism and drug trafficking while facilitating the passage of citizens across the border according to a press release from Sudani’s office.

Sudani noted that drugs “pose a significant threat to our youth and undermine the social fabric of our societies” and called on the two countries to work together to combat drug trafficking. Al Farrayeh confirmed Jordan’s willingness to cooperate with Iraq on the issue.

Earlier this month, Iraq hosted the first Baghdad International Conference on Drug Control. At the conference’s opening event, Sudani pledged to “spare no effort in combating drugs, whether through legislation, field operations, or preparing trained and professional personnel.”

Since the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, drug use in the country has been increasing. Today, drug sales are concentrated in poor areas of Baghdad and southern Iraq. According to a 2021 report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, amphetamines are the most dangerous and prevalent drug in Iraq.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.