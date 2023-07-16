Donate
Iraqi PM Visits Syria for First Time Since Civil War
Syrian President Bashar Assad (R) and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani (L) meet in Damascus, Syria on July 16, 2023. (Iraqi Prime Ministry Press Office/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Iraqi PM Visits Syria for First Time Since Civil War

The Media Line Staff
07/16/2023

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani arrived in Damascus Sunday for his first state visit since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

While most other Arab states ended their diplomatic relations over Syrian President Bashar Assad’s brutality, Iraq has continuously maintained relations with Syria. Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2011 but readmitted in May, as many countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia, began to reopen dialogue.

Iraq and Syria share close ties with Iran and are seeking to strengthen their own political and economic ties, particularly around their shared 600-kilometer border. According to Farhad Alaaldin, foreign affairs adviser to PM Sudani, the agenda for this visit includes cooperation to combat the drug trade and the infiltration of Islamic State fighters over the countries’ borders.

Other Arab countries that have restarted relations with Syria also hope to work to end drug smuggling in the region, as well as discuss the return of millions of refugees.

Alaaldin said that Sudani and Assad are also set to discuss a new trade partnership, including the option of reopening a Mediterranean oil export pipeline.

