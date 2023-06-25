Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iraqi Security Forces Arrest Hundreds in Nationwide Drug Raids
News Updates
Iraq
drug raids
Ministry of Interior
Arrests

Iraqi Security Forces Arrest Hundreds in Nationwide Drug Raids

The Media Line Staff
06/25/2023

The Iraqi Interior Ministry reported on Saturday that in the last week, security forces have arrested 315 drug dealers and users across the country.

The ministry’s intelligence agency disclosed in a statement that these arrests were accompanied by the seizure of 22 kg of crystal methamphetamine in Baghdad and other provinces during the weeklong operations. The raids also resulted in the arrest of 83 suspected terrorists and the confiscation of 102 weapons, six crude oil smuggling sites, and 21 vehicles.

The week of arrests follows a series of raids conducted across Iraq from November 2022 to May 2023, in which 8,676 drug dealers and users were arrested. Additionally, security forces seized over 406,000 kg of various drugs, including 9.27 million Captagon pills, along with 456 weapons, 118 hand grenades, and 808 vehicles.

Iraq has struggled to combat the drug threat for the past two decades due to the chaos and conflicts since the US invasion in 2003. In May, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani stressed that battling the drug trade is as crucial as combating terrorism, as drug dealing is a primary source of terrorist funding.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.