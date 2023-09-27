The Media Line Stands Out

Iraqi Wedding Hall Fire Claims 114 Lives, Injures Over 200
People look at the aftermath of a fire that broke out during a wedding at an event hall in al-Hamdaniyah, Iraq on Sept. 27, 2023. (Zaid al-Obeidi/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Nineveh Province
wedding hall fire
Iraqi Civil Defense
investigation

Iraqi Wedding Hall Fire Claims 114 Lives, Injures Over 200

The Media Line Staff
09/27/2023

A devastating fire engulfed a wedding hall in al-Hamdaniya, a town in Iraq’s northern Nineveh province, killing 114 people and injuring over 200, according to Nineveh Governor Najm al-Jubouri. The incident took place on Tuesday night at the al-Haytham Wedding Hall, located 35 km southeast of Mosul. Initial reports suggest that fireworks used during the celebration may have ignited the blaze.

The Iraqi Civil Defense noted that the hall was adorned with highly flammable materials, which fueled the fire and caused a portion of the building to collapse. An investigation into the incident is underway. Health Ministry spokesman Sayf al-Badr confirmed that the situation is under control and that they are monitoring it closely.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani contacted the Nineveh governor for an update and instructed the interior and health ministers to assist those affected. Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi expressed his sorrow over the “painful accident” via Twitter.

