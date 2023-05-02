Happy holidays!
Islamic Jihad Member Dies in Israeli Prison After Monthslong Hunger Strike
Demonstration in support of Khader Adnan, at Nilin, Feb. 17, 2012. (Friends123/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Hunger Strike
Palestinian Islamic Jihad
administrative detention
Israel

Islamic Jihad Member Dies in Israeli Prison After Monthslong Hunger Strike

The Media Line Staff
05/02/2023

The alleged spokesperson of the armed group Palestinian Islamic Jihad died in Israeli custody on Tuesday morning after a hunger strike lasting nearly three months.

After being found unresponsive in his cell in Nitzan Prison in the central city of Ramla, Khader Adnan was transferred to Shamir Medical Center near Tel Aviv. Following an attempt at resuscitation, he was declared dead, the Israel Prison Service said.

Adnan had been detained multiple times for his involvement in Palestinian Islamic Jihad and carried out hunger strikes during several of his previous detentions. According to the prison service, his final hunger strike began almost immediately after being arrested on Feb. 5 near the West Bank city of Jenin for “involvement in terror activities.”

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the strikes were meant to protest Israel’s policy of detaining alleged terrorists without charging them with a crime. Israel says that this policy of administrative detention prevents terrorist attacks and avoids publicizing information that could threaten Israeli security, but human rights groups say the policy denies Palestinians due process. Almost 1,000 Palestinian detainees are currently being held by Israel without charges.

Three rockets were fired at southern Israel from Gaza shortly after Adnan’s death. No injuries or damage were reported.

