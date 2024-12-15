Donate
Israel Announces Closure of Embassy in Dublin, Citing Ireland’s ‘Extreme Anti-Israel Policies’
The Israeli Embassy in Dublin. (Screenshot: X)

The Media Line Staff
12/16/2024

Israel announced on Sunday the closure of its embassy in Dublin, citing Ireland’s “extreme anti-Israel policies,” including its recognition of Palestinian statehood earlier this year and its recent support for South Africa’s genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The decision marks a sharp escalation in diplomatic tensions between the two nations over Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

“The decision to close Israel’s embassy in Dublin was made in light of the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar accused Ireland of promoting “antisemitic rhetoric” and applying “double standards rooted in the delegitimization and demonization of the Jewish state.”

In response, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris rejected Israel’s claims, posting on X, “I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights, and pro-international law.” Ireland’s Foreign Minister Micheál Martin, who is expected to lead the next government after his party’s electoral victory, confirmed that Ireland’s embassy in Israel would remain operational.

Ireland, known for its strong support of the Palestinian cause, joined Spain and Norway in May in formally recognizing Palestinian statehood. That move prompted Israel to recall its ambassador from Dublin.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated further following Ireland’s decision to back South Africa’s ICJ case seeking an expanded definition of genocide. The Irish government has also previously stated its willingness to honor International Criminal Court arrest warrants against Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

