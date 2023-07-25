Israel Bar Association Joins Legal Fight Against Controversial Reasonableness Standard Bill

The Israel Bar Association, representing over 77,200 attorneys, petitioned the High Court of Justice on Tuesday against the Reasonableness Standard Bill, an amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary, which passed in the Knesset on Monday. The bill, the association alleges, seeks to shield high-ranking government officials from legal scrutiny and could create a “blank check” for corruption.

The Bar Association argues the bill is part of a larger attempt to alter the legal system in a way that undermines the rule of law and separation of powers. It suggests that the legislation, designed to limit judicial review of decisions made by government officials, will allow unchecked, unreasonable actions.

The petition insists that the bill serves as an abuse of the Knesset’s constitutional authority. It also criticizes the legislative process as faulty, contending that the bill was advanced as a committee bill when it should have been a private one.

Amit Becher, head of the association and the second petitioner, argues that the law harms the legal profession and the fundamental values of Israel.

The Bar Association’s action follows other petitions filed by groups including the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, the Civil Democracy Movement, Darkenu, and Smoke Free Israel.