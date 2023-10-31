Israel Boosts Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Following US Diplomacy

Daily delivery of aid trucks set to reach 100

Israel has committed to facilitating the daily passage of 100 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid into Gaza, as announced by the Biden Administration. The decision was catalyzed by the pressing need for aid, highlighted by UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, which cited an “unprecedented humanitarian need” within the region.

The escalation of aid follows a period during which only 171 trucks had access through Egypt’s Rafah crossing, subsequent to Israeli airstrikes in the early stages of the conflict initiated by Hamas on October 7. These trucks delivered essential supplies, including food, water, and medical provisions, according to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.

Despite some Israeli opposition linking aid to the release of 240 hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad since the onset of the war, Israel has allowed an increase of aid convoys from Egypt while scrutinizing the aid to prevent military exploitation. Israel limits items that can be used by Hamas in their war effort, such as fuel that the terrorist organization uses for its rockets.

US State Department spokesperson Matt Miller confirmed efforts to scale up humanitarian assistance, aligning with White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby’s statements on the planned increase.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office emphasized the strategic importance of humanitarian aid in achieving war objectives, ensuring all aid is inspected for security before distribution, and strictly intended for civilian use.

Meanwhile, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini urged the Security Council to intervene, lamenting the insufficient aid flow and the loss of 64 UN workers in three weeks. The UN General Assembly called for a humanitarian truce, while the Security Council, hindered by vetoes from Russia, China, and the United States, struggles to reach a consensus.