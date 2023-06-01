Donate
Israel Celebrates 75th Independence Day With Cultural Showcase in Bahrain
The dance group Tzuza performs at the celebration of Israel's 75th Independence Day, Wyndham Grand Manama hotel, May 31, 2023. (Israeli Embassy to Bahrain)
The Media Line Staff
06/01/2023

The Israeli Embassy in Bahrain hosted a grand reception on May 31, 2023, at the Wyndham Grand Manama hotel, marking Israel’s 75th Independence Day. The event was attended by hundreds of invitees, including high-level government officials, academics, media personnel, private sector representatives, and Israeli businesspeople.

Bahrain’s Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro represented the Bahraini government at the event, underscoring the growing ties between the two nations. The celebration spotlighted Israel’s diverse culture, featuring Arab Israeli chef Elias Mattar who prepared a fusion of Israeli Jewish, Arab, and Bahraini dishes.

In a unique cultural treat, the dance group Tzuza staged a video art dance show that depicted Israel’s journey over the decades. An exhibition of photos titled “Israel Through the Eyes of Young Bahrainis,” showcasing images captured by Bahraini youths who visited Israel last year, also enriched the event.

Eitan Na’eh, the Israeli ambassador to Bahrain, stressed the importance of developing cooperation between the private sectors and the young generation in both nations. Na’eh mentioned recent joint business and youth projects, as well as the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog in December 2022.

