Israel Cites Cease-fire Progress in Lebanon Talks, Eyes Russian Role

Israel indicated on Monday that diplomatic negotiations on a Lebanon cease-fire are progressing, with Russia potentially playing a role in blocking Hezbollah from rearming through Syria. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar discussed the talks at a press conference in Jerusalem, highlighting the challenge of enforcing any future agreement to prevent Hezbollah’s re-arming near Israel’s border.

“I think there is a certain progress,” Saar stated, noting that Israel has been collaborating closely with the United States on diplomatic efforts. “We will be ready to be there if we know, first of all, that Hezbollah is not on our border, is north of the Litani River, and that Hezbollah will not be able to arm again with new weapons systems,” he added.

Israel’s current military offensive, launched in late September, has focused on Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut’s southern suburbs, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley, as well as sending ground troops near the border. As part of the potential cease-fire terms, Israel reportedly requires Hezbollah’s forces to withdraw north of the Litani River, which runs approximately 30 kilometers from the Lebanese-Israeli border, to establish a buffer zone.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah acknowledged that diplomatic discussions have intensified, but spokesperson Mohammad Afif said that no formal truce proposal has been received. “There is a great movement between Washington and Moscow and Tehran and a number of capitals,” Afif commented, emphasizing that talks remain preliminary. “I believe that we are still in the phase of testing the waters and presenting initial ideas… but so far, there is nothing actual yet,” he said.

According to recent reports from Israeli media outlets, including Israel Hayom and Yedioth Ahronoth, substantial progress has been made, with both Israel and Lebanon reportedly exchanging drafts through US envoy Amos Hochstein. If an agreement is reached, the cease-fire could see Israeli Defense Forces withdrawing to the international border, while Hezbollah would be required to retreat further north, limiting its military presence near Israel.