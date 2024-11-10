Israel Claims Defeat of Hezbollah, Urges International Coalition for Regional Stability

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Sunday that Israel has achieved victory over Hezbollah, describing the elimination of its leader Hassan Nasrallah as the “crowning achievement” of the campaign. Speaking at a ceremony held at Israel’s foreign ministry, Katz emphasized the need for continued pressure to secure the strategic gains from this victory.

“Now it is our job to continue to put pressure in order to bring about the fruits of that victory,” Katz stated, stressing that Israel’s objectives remain focused on regional stability rather than intervention in Lebanon’s internal affairs. Katz noted Israel’s shift from previous approaches, remarking that the country has “learned our lessons” and no longer seeks to interfere in Lebanese politics.

However, Katz called on the international community to seize the current opportunity, suggesting that an international coalition should work toward encouraging Lebanon to pursue peace and normalization of relations with Israel. He expressed hope that Lebanon might eventually join other nations in establishing diplomatic ties with Israel, a shift that could transform the regional landscape.