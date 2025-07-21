Israel Delivers Medical Aid to As-Suwayda in Show of Support for Druze Community 

Israel delivered emergency medical supplies to the Syrian city of As-Suwayda on Sunday, following a week of intense sectarian violence that killed over 1,100 people and heavily damaged the local hospital. The operation, coordinated with the United States and conveyed via the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Fighting in southern Syria erupted between Druze fighters and Bedouin gunmen, later drawing in Syrian government forces. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported 1,120 dead, including 427 Druze fighters, 298 Druze civilians, 354 government personnel, and 21 Bedouin combatants.

Israel’s Health Ministry stated in a press release that trauma treatment equipment and life-saving medications were delivered to the hospital in As-Suwayda. “This action was taken following reports of severe damage to the hospital and in order to provide assistance to the wounded on site,” said Ministry spokesperson Shira Solomon.

Health Minister Uriel Buso added, “Our brotherhood with the Druze community is well known, but beyond that, we are committed to a ‘covenant of life.’ We cannot stand idly by when members of the community—inside or outside Israel—are in danger.”

Ceasefire efforts led by Syria’s interim government, the United States, and other foreign actors appeared to be holding on Sunday. According to the Syrian Interior Ministry, tribal fighters had withdrawn from the city. The United Nations estimated that the recent violence has displaced more than 128,000 people.

US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said Syria stands at a “critical juncture,” calling on all parties to “lay down their arms, cease hostilities, and abandon cycles of tribal vengeance.”

Additional shipments of Israeli aid are planned in the coming days.